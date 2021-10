Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!. Now that the third-dose COVID-19 booster shots are making the rounds (particularly for the moderately to severely immunocompromised), it's got us thinking: Can we roll up both sleeves at once during our next doc visit? Is getting multiple shots at once efficient—or is it pernicious?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO