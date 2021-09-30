CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool v Manchester City – can Pep Guardiola outwit nemesis Jurgen Klopp?

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8g1W_0cCcrrrz00

Just a week after getting the better of Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will aim to do the same to his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp

It is arguably his most difficult task as the German has proved to be his long-term nemesis.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key factors heading into Sunday’s match at Anfield.

Head-to-head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gnzj9_0cCcrrrz00

Guardiola’s record against Klopp is the worst of all the top managers he has faced. He has lost as many of the 21 encounters (nine) as he has won. His points per game of 1.43 against his German opponent is comfortably the lowest compared with other rivals (nine or more games) he has faced.

Form

  • Liverpool - Won 9, Drawn 2, Lost 0, Goals scored: 26, Goals conceded: 7
  • Manchester City - Won 6, Drawn 1, Lost 3, Goals scored: 25, Goals conceded: 8

Liverpool are on an 18-match unbeaten run dating back to April. City have lost in three different competitions this season against Leicester (Community Shield), Tottenham (Premier League) and Paris St Germain (Champions League). However, both sides have been banging in the goals: Liverpool have scored 26 in nine matches and have scored three or more in their last six games while City have 25 in 10 and have scored five or more three times already. Liverpool and City have both recorded five clean sheets in all competitions.

Selection issues

Both squads have injury problems which are likely to impinge on this weekend’s fixture. Liverpool’s biggest miss will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to miss the game with a groin injury sustained this week and joins midfielders Thiago Alcantara (calf) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) on the absentee list. City are definitely without midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (thigh), who scored City’s first two goals in their 4-1 win at Anfield in February, while left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful.

History

City ended an 18-year Anfield hoodoo last season with their first win there since 2003. Guardiola’s side benefited from an uncharacteristic home slump from Klopp’s side which saw them lose six league matches in succession, of which their victory was the third. Prior to that, Liverpool had won seven out of eight encounters at Anfield scoring 19 goals and conceding just seven.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will have to sign a top striker to replace Sergio Aguero... as he accepts he 'cannot deny' Romelu Lukaku's danger ahead of meeting with Chelsea and nemesis Thomas Tuchel

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester do not possess a 'weapon' like Romelu Lukaku – and believes his bosses know they must sign a striker next summer. City failed to replace Sergio Aguero ahead of this season as Tottenham stood firm in keeping hold of Harry Kane, and Guardiola is likely to continue deploying false nines.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City must compete without ‘weapon’ to match rivals – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City’s failure to land Harry Kane this summer has left them lacking the same goal threat as their rivals for the Premier League title.City came up short in their bid to replace Sergio Aguero as Tottenham stood firm despite their captain’s desire to leave, while Saturday’s opponents Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku to strengthen their status as title favourites and Manchester United brought back Cristiano Ronaldo.City managed to win the league relatively comfortably last term despite Aguero missing the majority of the campaign through injury, but even though they broke the bank themselves to sign £100million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#German#Anfield#Ucl
chatsports.com

Porto v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Reds' defence is 'not a concern'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says their defensive display against Brentford is "not a concern" going into the Champions League group game with Porto. The Reds' 3-3 draw on Saturday was the first time they conceded three in a match since the European defeat by Real Madrid in April. "We didn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp's side host reigning champions at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday - but how do the teams' current styles and form compare ahead of the blockbuster clash?. England's top two clubs in recent times claimed the top rungs of the table going into the weekend, while recent title-tussle clashes between the league giants have typically been supercharged showdowns.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

271K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy