BUFFALO, N.Y. — On September 22, during an event at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, Governor Kathy Hochul said this when asked about negotiations with Pegula Sports and Entertainment for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, "We are waiting for the results of a study that's been underway for a number of months now," Hochul said. "And I think that will come out in the next couple of weeks. We're studying all the options. I'm thinking about this constantly, I'm talking to people behind the scenes just to get together information."

