Santa Sangre Reviews

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 5 days ago

DEN SORTE DØD – DEN SORTE DØD. The vibrating simple notes on “Den Sorte Død” give birth to a heavy mystical flow of a pressure wave in the surrounding air. Almost every song […]. LINGUA IGNOTA – SINNER GET READY. Sargent House is the record company of some of the...

avantmusicnews.com

avantmusicnews.com

New Tyshawn Sorey / Alarm Will Sound Release is Reviewed in Detail

The new music ensemble Alarm Will Sound has released a new album, For George Lewis/Autoschediasms. It features recordings of two compositions by Tyshawn Sorey. For George Lewis has never been recorded before; Autoschediasms has been around in various forms for a few years. The first version I heard had been performed by Crash Ensemble at the MusicNOW festival in Cincinnati, Ohio. I asked Sorey about it when I interviewed him for DownBeat in 2018, and he described it as less of a piece of music than a language for conducted improvisation — “this lexicon of new information for them to follow me with…visual and verbal cues, textual cues”.
CINCINNATI, OH
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Strictly Missionary – Heisse Scheisse (2021; Astral Spirits)

It has been a while since I’ve heard an outside skronky rock-inflected jazz album quite like this. Naked City, Captain Beefheart, Henry Cow…comparisons are possible but don’t quite hit the mark. Strictly Missionary is a genuine supergroup of NYC-based creative musicians, including guitarist Wendy Eisenberg (who seems to be everywhere these days, do they sleep?), saxophonist Chris Pitsiokos, bassist Richard Lenz, drummer Kevin Murray, and percussionist Nick Neuburg. Pitsiokos also contributes electronics, recorder, whistle, harmonica, and drum samples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
avantmusicnews.com

Nels Cline Interview

Looking back in time over Cline’s shoulder, it is little wonder that one encounters a love for psychedelia, Coltrane’s “Africa” and the indian raga in his biography – styles of music, where a key is not so much a playing instruction, as it is an indication of mood, timbre and time. It is also little wonder that he should end up playing in Wilco – a group with a remarkable talent for failelessly landing right at the borderline between genres – while simultaneously building a career interpreting the works of contemporary composers: In both, the way you tune your instrument is already a creative decision. (Although, perhaps, it always is.)
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: RhaD – Metamusic (2021; Unexplained Sounds Group)

There comes a time for anyone who has listened to enough different types of music when they realize that music can be anything – there is no “right” or “wrong” types of music, only sounds. These sounds may fall at any point on various axes – bright to dark, fast to slow, simple to complex, smooth to roughly textured, disorganized to organized, and so on. Some of the more interesting pieces (to these ears at least) move about in this multidimensional space.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Christopher Otto – Rag’sma (2021; Greyfade)

Rag’sma can be enjoyed in two different ways. On its face, the album is a compelling set of drones provided by JACK Quartet. But digging a little deeper, the structure of these sustained and ominously lilting sounds follows precise mathematic rules. Otto is a violinist and founding member of JACK,...
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

ATTN:Magazine Reviews

Nonlinear alignments in time for drums and guitar/synth/piano. JAMAICA!! MEETS SLY & THE FAMILY DRONE – CELEBRATING THE END TOGETHER IN THE GOOD TIME SWAMP. 16 players, all the drums, chicaning trains, multidirectional frenzy.
ENTERTAINMENT
avantmusicnews.com

Reviews You May Have Missed – September 2021

Last month we published a number of original reviews of some very interesting music. Check out the list below. AMN Reviews: Strictly Missionary – Heisse Scheisse (2021; Astral Spirits) (9/30/2021) AMN Reviews: Beyond the Ghost – The Desolation Age (2021; Cryo Chamber) (9/27/2021) AMN Reviews: SEIMS – FOUR (2021; Art...
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Guillaume Gargaud – 17 Compositions [New Focus Recordings]

Guillaume Gargaud’s seventeen compositions for steel-string, acoustic guitar are short—none is longer than a minute and three-quarters—linked pieces of an elegant simplicity. The simplicity is more in the concept than in the sound, which can be subtly complex; each piece involves self-imposed constraints that in effect attempt to convert some of Gargaud’s improvisational gestures into etudes centered on certain pitches and pitch relationships. And this is where the complexity comes in. For despite Gargaud’s focus on a paring down of material, the often-recurring pitch relationships that make up that material and that Gargaud introduces, elaborates, and plays variations on, are harmonically sophisticated and shot through with a dissonant tension that belies the rather quiet mood in which they’re presented. While each brief piece can stand alone as a kind of tone poem complete in itself, listening to the entire sequence is like seeing an object from many different perspectives which, taken together, give a picture of the essence of the thing.
MUSIC
connecticutcallboard.com

avantmusicnews.com

Lustmord Interview

Lustmord is the primary project of Welsh musician Brian Williams. Having begun creating music under the moniker since 1980, he’s been a crucial figure in the world of drone and dark ambient. He was a member of industrial act SPK during the ’80s, and has worked with Current 93, Nurse With Wound, Throbbing Gristle members Chris & Cosey, the Melvins, Jarboe, Tool, and more. He soundtracked Paul Schrader’s critically acclaimed 2018 film First Reformed, and has worked on varying films, television shows, and video games throughout the past three decades. His newest album, ALTER, is a collaboration with singer and producer Karin Park.
VIDEO GAMES
Durango Herald

Santa Fe comes to Durango

With a generous burst of imagination, Marilyn Garst has reinvigorated her chamber music series by inviting Santa Fe musicians to Durango. The first of four programs in the Unitarian Universalist Recital Series features The Montage Music Society of Santa Fe. It is a conglomerate of Southwest musicians assembled by pianist Debra Ayers.
DURANGO, CO
avantmusicnews.com

S.E.M. Ensemble Returns to Live Performances

Performing Niblock, Oliveros, Wolff, Kotik and Cage. The Orchestra of the S.E.M. Ensemble will return to the Bohemian National Hall on October 25th for their first performance since May, 2019. The orchestra will present a program of major, large-scale pieces by American composers that have been closely associated with the work that SEM and its Artistic Director Petr Kotik have done both in Europe and the U.S. On the program will be American premieres of Christian Wolff’s Invisible Terrain, Petr Kotik’s Wednesdays at RW on Spring Street and Phill Niblock’s Exploratory, Rhine version “Looking for Daniel”. There will also be performances of Five by John Cage, and From Unknown Silences by Pauline Oliveros, both of which were written for SEM. The violinist Hana Kotková and the composer and accordionist Lucie Vítková will join as soloists.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Night After Night Newsletter

I snapped the images above during the final performance of Sun & Sea, which I finally managed to attend (with abundant gratitude) on Sunday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The piece, an installation opera by director and set designer Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, librettist Vaiva Grainytė, and composer Lina Lapelytė, lived up to my vivid, fond memories of a previous collaboration by the same creative team, Have a Good Day! The spectacle was considerable; the message concerning climate change conveyed subtly and mellifluously.
THEATER & DANCE
