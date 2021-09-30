CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At last minute, Pa. lawmakers vote to extend dozens of COVID-19 waivers

By Danielle Ohl Spotlight PA
Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania legislature unanimously voted Wednesday to extend dozens of regulatory waivers put into place last year to help health-care providers fight COVID-19. Without action, the waivers would have expired Thursday, potentially exacerbating ongoing staffing crises in hospitals and long-term care institutions, which are again facing rising COVID-19 cases. Health-care workers and their advocates had warned any lapse in the relaxed rules would have renewed administrative burdens and made fighting the ongoing pandemic more difficult.

