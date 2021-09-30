CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do when your dog keeps running out of the house

By Cathy M. Rosenthal
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am 9 years old. I love my dog. She is a chihuahua. She likes to run away from the house when she is outside. What does that mean? Sometimes, she comes back but sometimes we have to find her. How do we keep her from running away?. Maria. Dear...

www.expressnews.com

