Read Launches Shared Real-Time Dashboard for Virtual Meetings, Raises $10 Million Seed Round

By Business Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Read AI, Inc. exits stealth mode with the launch of Read Dashboard, a real-time shared dashboard that measures engagement and sentiment for meeting attendees. Read, which delivers better meetings through measurement, also announced a $10 million seed round led by Madrona Venture Group with participation from PSL Ventures and notable angels. It is the company’s first financing round.

