Read Launches Shared Real-Time Dashboard for Virtual Meetings, Raises $10 Million Seed Round

New financing, led by Peter Boyce of Stellation Capital, to support the $211B corporate events industry with new marketplace solutions. The Vendry, a marketplace and professional community for corporate event planners, today announced the close of a $6.5 million seed funding round led by Peter Boyce, Founder of Stellation Capital. With the new funding, The Vendry is working to empower corporate event professionals as they navigate the return to live events. Founder Collective, Primary Ventures, WGI Group, Leadout Capital, Operator Partners, Brilliant Friends, Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger, Jason Harinstein, Geoff Yang, and Ed Zimmerman were among those who participated in the raise. The Vendry will use the funds to scale its product, expand into new markets, and grow its team.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO