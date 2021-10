Despite the pleas from many groups, Governor Mike Parson confirmed this afternoon that Missouri will carry out the execution of Ernest Lee Johnson tomorrow evening at the prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson was tried and convicted for the brutal murder of three innocent victims during a robbery in 1994 in Columbia. A news release from the governor’s office says the evidence showed Johnson went to great lengths to plan and conceal his crime. Three juries reviewed Johnson’s case and recommended a sentence of death. The news release went on to say Johnson’s claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court. J.

BONNE TERRE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO