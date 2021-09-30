CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CafeMedia Announces Acquisition Of Leading SEO Platform, Topic

Cover picture for the articleCafeMedia today announced the acquisition of Chia Labs, Inc., developer of Topic, the AI-assisted content creation and search engine optimization (SEO) platform. The deal brings exclusive access to Topic’s powerful natural language processing capabilities to CafeMedia and AdThrive’s more than 3,000 publishers, integrated directly inside their publisher dashboard. To complement the integration, CafeMedia’s product and engineering teams have developed an innovative Content Ideas generator that rolls out today, and uses a proprietary keyword recommendation algorithm to provide a custom list of winnable content opportunities specifically optimized for each publisher in the network.

