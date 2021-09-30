Battling burnout? Midland psychologist shares insight
Local psychologist Ann Date says the COVID-19 pandemic has had many effects on how people view their careers and other aspects of their lives. "Research and literature generated by the mental health field in the last year have much to say about stress and career burnout due to the pandemic, and it is similar to what our clinic has witnessed," said Date, the CEO and co-owner of Partners in Change: Psychological & Community Services, PLC, which has offices in Midland and Mount Pleasant.www.ourmidland.com
Comments / 0