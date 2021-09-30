Broken Bow Opens District Play Against Kearney Catholic on KCNI

The Broken Bow football team will host Kearney Catholic tonight at Mark Russell Field. The Indians are off to a 4-1 start with their only loss coming to Ord. Broken Bow bounced back last week with a big road win over O’Neill 32-14 jumping out to a 24-0 lead in the first half. Second year head coach Carlie Wells visited with KCNI/KBBN Sports about tonight’s matchup. Coach Wells said that one of the things that has been addressed this week is consistency.