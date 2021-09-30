CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Book Events Worth Streaming This Month

By Arianna Rebolini
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexis Daria, Emily Henry, and Sajni Patel in conversation with Shyla Watson. Romance writers Alexis Daria (A Lot Like Adiós), Emily Henry (People We Meet on Vacation), and Sajni Patel (First Love, Take Two) discuss their latest novels in a conversation moderated by BuzzFeed editor Shyla Watson. (Free; register here.)

lithub.com

WWEEK

Portland Book Festival Announces 2021 Lineup, Virtual Programming

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Literary Arts unveiled its plans for this year’s Portland Book Festival. Like many years before, the festival will hold in-person events on a single day—this year it’s Saturday, Nov. 13—at the Portland Art Museum and Portland’5. The week preceding it, Nov. 8-12, will have a robust amount of virtual programming.
PORTLAND, OR
baystatebanner.com

Virtual Book Talk: The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois

Website: https://www.bostonathenaeum.org/events/7493/virtual-book-talk-love-songs-web-du-bois-novel. Honorée Fanonne Jeffers in conversation with Sarah Burnes. VIRTUAL TICKETS | Members and VESP holders free and Visitors $5. LOCATION | Zoom. The 2020 National Book Award–nominated poet makes her fiction debut with this magisterial epic—an intimate yet sweeping novel that chronicles the journey of one American family,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

At least one person hasn’t read Sally Rooney, and it’s Jonathan Franzen.

It appears the bucket hats and tote bags and coffee carts didn’t work on at least one person: in an interview with Merve Emre in Vulture, Jonathan Franzen admitted he hasn’t read Sally Rooney. “People seem to speak well of her,” Franzen said. “But when I saw her described in an ad recently as the Salinger of her generation, I was like, ‘Oh man. I hope not.’” (I hope not too.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Astrology Book Club: What to Read This Month, Based on Your Sign

With all the good books that come out each month, it can be hard to decide what to read (or, if you’re anything like the people erstwhile of the Literary Hub office, now of our homes and Slack, what to read first). There are lots of good reasons to pick one book over another, but one we’ve never really explored before here at Lit Hub is . . . astrology. Hence, this “book club,” which is actually just a a literary horoscope guaranteed to come true: a good book to read, based (sort of) on your zodiac sign. Here’s what you should be reading this month.
LIFESTYLE
Literary Hub

New and Noteworthy Nonfiction to Read This October

David Graeber and David Wengrow, The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) The world lost an important and original thinker when anarchist anthropologist David Graeber died in early September at the too-young age of 59. Known for a thoroughly engaging way of narrativizing history and a fearless enthusiasm in challenging orthodoxies, Graeber is perhaps best known for his wonderfully readable eviscerations of contemporary capitalism: Debt: The First 5,000 Years, and Bullshit Jobs. Planned as the first in a massive, all-encompassing trilogy, the 700-page Dawn of Everything was meant to be a kind of magnum opus, and though it’s only the first third, its sprawling ambition (fueled by Graeber’s quintessentially conversational erudition) is evident from the very first chapter, which features subheadings like How the Conventional Narrative of Human History is Not Only Wrong But Quite Needlessly Dull, and In Which We Set the Scene Broadly for a World of Cities, and Why Both the Hobbesian and Rousseauian Versions of Human History Have Dire Political Implications. Graeber and Wengrow aren’t messing around, and though any “history of humanity” will require some pretty broad generalizing (as this book does), The Dawn of Everything is equally full of provocative reconsiderations of how, exactly, civilization has come to be. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are the 2021 National Book Award Finalists.

Today, the National Book Foundation announced the twenty-five finalists for the 2021 National Book Awards—five each in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, translated literature, poetry, and young people’s literature. This year’s winners will be announced live on Wednesday, November 17th at the National Book Awards Ceremony, which this year will again be held online. Winners will receive $10,000 and a bronze medal and statue; Finalists will receive $1,000 and a bronze medal. This year, the National Book Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters will be presented to Karen Tei Yamashita, and the Foundation’s Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community will be presented to Nancy Pearl.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Elizabeth McCracken Reads Her Short Story “It’s Not You”

Storybound is a radio theater program designed for the podcast age. Hosted by Jude Brewer and with original music composed for each episode, the podcast features the voices of today’s literary icons reading their essays, poems, and fiction. On the eighteenth episode of the fourth season, Elizabeth McCracken reads her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wkms.org

WKMS Virtual Book Club Oct 13

Join us for our next WKMS Virtual Book Club as we read “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” by Lisa Napoli. We’ll learn about these amazing trail blazers, their friendship, and about the history and beginnings of National. Public Radio. This meeting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

It’s time to start naming a book’s translator on the cover.

On this day, International Translators Day, a group of prominent translators (and writers, and publishers) have added their names to an open letter written by Jennifer Croft (translator of Olga Tokarczuk’s International Booker Prize-winning Flights) and Mark Haddon (author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they have translated (they’ve also started a hashtag, #TranslatorsOnTheCover).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here Are September’s Best Reviewed Memoirs and Biographies

Winfred Rembert’s Chasing Me to My Grave, Joy Harjo’s Poet Warrior, Dawn Turner’s Three Girls From Bronzeville, Qian Julie Wang’s Beautiful Country, and Antonio Michael Downing’s Saga Boy all feature among the best reviewed memoirs and biographies of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

A Spooky, Witchy Reading List to Kick off Scary Season

Witches have always been a bit of figment and fact, appearing in some way in every culture and throughout history. They’ve been said to have supernatural healing abilities, calling back loved ones, precious livestock, and near-barren lands from the brink of demise. Further still they’ve crossed the threshold between this world and the next to summon, speak to, or even command the dead. In recent years they are the subject of comic book movies and television shows where their powers are only limited by the budget of the special effects department.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

AudioFile’s Best Audiobooks of September

Each month, for your literary listening pleasure, our friends at AudioFile Magazine bring us the cream of the audiobook crop. This month’s arsenal of aural wonders includes Anthony Doerr’s Cloud Cuckoo Land (read by Marin Ireland and Simon Jones), Colson Whitehead’s Harlem Shuffle (read by Dion Graham), and John Lewis’ Carry On (read by Don Cheadle).
TENNIS
Literary Hub

Against Certainty: Melissa Broder on the Intellectual Freedom of Poetry

This week on The Maris Review, Melissa Broder joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new poetry collection, Superdoom, out now from Tin House. MB: When I looked back, I was surprised at how many of the themes from my newest novel, Milk Fed, showed up [in my early poetry]. There’s a mikvah, the Jewish ritual bath. I remembered a lot of my older poetry having a lot of Catholic imagery because it was a fascination of mine. But it’s been Jewy all along, I didn’t quite realize. I guess writers write their obsessions, and I guess my obsessions are mine for the long haul.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

‘Freadom’ appreciated with banned books event

Imagine your professor assigns you to read an excerpt from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” for an assignment. Specifically the famous quote, “to be or not to be.”. You try to check out the book at your local library, but it has been banned. As you search throughout the city, you can’t find the influential piece anywhere.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
inglewoodtoday.com

Leimert Park Village Book Fair Celebrates Book Month

Renowned poet Nikki Giovanni to appear at virtual event. LOS ANGELES – For the month of October, the 14th anniversary of the Leimert Park Village Book Fair (LPVBF) will celebrate National Book Month with a special virtual event, featuring one of America’s most acclaimed poets Nikki Giovanni on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. The virtual book fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family-oriented event is based in the heart of Leimert Park, which is considered the center of the African American arts/intellectual scene in LA. For the virtual broadcast, book lovers will need to register for the online experience. For more information, visit www.leimertparkbookfair.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Literary Hub

Lauren Groff on the Complexities of Faith in Her New Book

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Lauren Groff about her book, Matrix, which is out now from Riverhead Books. Lauren: I wanted to write a book that had modern resonance and historical resonance. And those two forks, like two tines of a tuning fork, sang back and forth—the past and the present. So I was able to write about the contemporary day, but slant. I was able to actually look back in time and see maybe the roots of where we got to now, look back in time and see sort of the burgeoning, the new growth that became the old-growth forests of where we are now, sort of at the brink of climate collapse and democracy, everything. It was a moral choice for me to engage with the present day and not be escapist in this particular work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

A Ghost in His Own Life: Colm Tóibín on the Great Thomas Mann

Open Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. Thomas Mann was one of those cultural giants the world doesn’t...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Louise Nealon on Jealousy, Naivety, and Running to Catch Up with Her Characters

Louise Nealon is the guest. Her debut novel, Snowflake, is available from Harper. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Louise Nealon: I viewed myself as a failure for so long, during my entire twenties. And with this book, after publishing, I’m in a strange position where people are suddenly looking to me for writing advice. And I kind of laugh because I don’t see myself as a success in any way. I’m really quite nervous in interviews and quite unsure of myself. My own sense of agency in my life, really, has been through writing and been through storytelling. I look quite young for my age, and I’m quite self-deprecating, to an uncomfortable extent. And when I’m in a room by myself with characters who I see as real, and who I see as kind of imaginary friends, I don’t see that I have any control over the characters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

Nonfiction Book Group (Main/Virtual)

September read: Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight. Reading interests: We read and discuss popular non-fiction. Members will suggest and the facilitator will decide on future selections from titles available in the Minuteman Library Network. How to get the print book: Copies of the print book are...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

