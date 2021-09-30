CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New and Noteworthy Nonfiction to Read This October

By Literary Hub
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Graeber and David Wengrow, The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) The world lost an important and original thinker when anarchist anthropologist David Graeber died in early September at the too-young age of 59. Known for a thoroughly engaging way of narrativizing history and a fearless enthusiasm in challenging orthodoxies, Graeber is perhaps best known for his wonderfully readable eviscerations of contemporary capitalism: Debt: The First 5,000 Years, and Bullshit Jobs. Planned as the first in a massive, all-encompassing trilogy, the 700-page Dawn of Everything was meant to be a kind of magnum opus, and though it’s only the first third, its sprawling ambition (fueled by Graeber’s quintessentially conversational erudition) is evident from the very first chapter, which features subheadings like How the Conventional Narrative of Human History is Not Only Wrong But Quite Needlessly Dull, and In Which We Set the Scene Broadly for a World of Cities, and Why Both the Hobbesian and Rousseauian Versions of Human History Have Dire Political Implications. Graeber and Wengrow aren’t messing around, and though any “history of humanity” will require some pretty broad generalizing (as this book does), The Dawn of Everything is equally full of provocative reconsiderations of how, exactly, civilization has come to be. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.

lithub.com

