When data from the nation's 2020 census were released this summer, many asked John Logan: Is the country's segregation problem improving? His answer: It's complicated. In a preliminary report that followed the release of the census data, Logan—a professor of sociology at Brown University who has spent more than five decades studying U.S. census data—showed that some racial inequalities appear to be slowly changing for the better, while others remain seemingly intractable. And ongoing analysis by Logan and Florida State University sociologist Brian J. Stults is uncovering new insights about these patterns of inequality, which the researchers hope to share in peer-reviewed journals in the years to come.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO