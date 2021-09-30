CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Our Solar System is Built From Fire and Ice

By Natalie Starkey
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Like many of you, when I first studied the planets, it was accepted that there were nine of them. Pluto was still classed as a fully fledged planet, yet we only had a very blurred image of its surface and knew even less about what went on there. I was school age at the time the world started learning in more detail about the planets in the outer Solar System, including their many and varied moons. This was because we were in the process of visiting them with spacecraft for the first time and analyzing the data being returned. What was found was completely unexpected. None of the places that our spacecraft visited and observed looked and behaved as we’d imagined. These places were worlds in their own right, with active surfaces being the norm, and the concept of completely barren, lifeless planets became more and more unlikely.

