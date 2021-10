My siblings and I have been best friends since I can remember. Attending the same schools together, traveling back and forth between our mom’s and dad’s and constantly fighting has strongly bonded us. Though the three of us were born within a three-year period, our experiences of identity realization have been vastly different. Up until 2010, we all went to St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Joliet, Illinois. Despite being in an area with a large Latinx — specifically Mexican — population, my siblings and I were some of the only Latinx students in the entire school, with the administration and staff calling us the Infamous Quintana Trio.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO