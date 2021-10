Beliefs work better for those who hold them if their beliefs pay rent. Useful beliefs, in other words, are ones that accurately anticipate experiences in reality. If you’re a cattle rancher who’s somehow convinced yourself that cattle are actually a species of corn, and so you till and fertilize some soil and forcibly plant your cattle into it with the expectation that your cattle will grow tall and healthy in the nutrient-rich soil, it won’t take long for your spurious belief to fail to pay rent (and gruesomely kill your cattle). Similarly, if you’re a corn farmer who throws some seeds into an alfalfa pasture, where you expect your corn will grow strong by grazing from the nutrient-rich hay in your field, you may do a little better than the cattle farmer — you might, in other words, not immediately kill all of your intended produce — but your spurious belief didn’t help you pay rent, either.

