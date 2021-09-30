CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Announcing the Winner of Restless Books 2021 Prize for New Immigrant Writing

By Literary Hub
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re delighted to announce the winner of the Restless Books Prize for New Immigrant Writing, which each year awards $10,000 and publication to a first-time, first-generation immigrant author, alternating yearly between fiction and nonfiction. The 2021 nonfiction prize goes to Ani Gjika for By Its Right Name, a memoir, which will be published by Restless Books in 2023. This year’s prize was judged by Francisco Cantú, Shuchi Saraswat, and Ilan Stavans.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
coolcleveland.com

New Book Combining Photos, Drawings & Writing Is Released at Busta Projects

Fri 9/24 @ 5-8PM Jacob Koestler, whose film-and-photography-based mixed media work that frequently revolves around environmental issues has been shown at area venues such as SPACES, the Transformer Station and the Cleveland Print Room, has collaborated with Los Angeles-based writer Michael McDermit on a book called Strange Devotion. The book...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list. Groff, a finalist in 2015 for her marital saga “Fates and Furies” and in 2018 for her story collection “Florida,” joins an elite group of authors including Vladimir Nabokov and Rachel Carson who have been cited for three books in a row. The other fiction finalists announced Tuesday are Laird Hunt's...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KRGV

Valley professor writes third book on immigration

A Valley native and current law professor has written his third book about immigration, where he argues the immigration system is becoming more like our criminal justice system. In Crimmigration Law, the second edition, César Cuauhtémoc Garcia Hernandez says he wants people to stop and think about why our immigration...
IMMIGRATION
University of Arkansas

English Professor's New Book Wins Eudora Welty Prize; Book Signing Friday

Casey Kayser, assistant professor of English and director of the Medical Humanities program, has been awarded the prestigious Eudora Welty Prize for her new book Marginalized: Southern Women Playwrights Confront Race, Region, and Gender, which was published by the University Press of Mississippi in September 2021. Each year, the Mississippi...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Literary Hub

Saying a Few Words About My Novel at the Aphasia Self-Help Group

“Could you just say a few words about your book?”. A hush fell over the room. Not a hush. A slight drop in the chatter and crosstalk. I hesitated. This has never been a favorite question of mine. I find it difficult to talk about my own writing. I flounder for the right words. I am inarticulate about theme and concept, about my own process, about what exactly any of my books are about. My elevator pitches ramble on long after everyone has left the elevator.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cultural Compass

The Constitutional Studies Program Announces New Book

The Constitutional Studies Program is pleased to announce the publication of its first book at The University of Texas, The 2020 International Review of Constitutional Reform. This is a first-of-its-kind global scholarly collaboration to map and evaluate all forms of constitutional revision around the world over the past year. The book features 70 reports written by scholars and judges.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilan Stavans
Person
Robert Pinsky
Vogue Magazine

Aperture and Google Have Announced the Winners of Their New Photography Fund

Earlier this year, the New York–based photography foundation Aperture partnered with Google on a special (and urgently necessary) new initiative. Devised to provide a “dedicated financial commitment” to creatives in the wake of COVID-19, the Creator Labs Photo Fund was announced in July with a nationwide open call, inviting photographers and lens-based artists aged 18 and older to apply for a $5,000 award. (Creator Labs, an arts incubator program for photographers, filmmakers, and YouTubers, was launched by Google and the creative agency SN37 in 2019.)
PHOTOGRAPHY
culturedvultures.com

Write For Us About Books

Cultured Vultures is a site by writers for writers. Since 2013, we’ve been offering inexperienced writers opportunities that they might otherwise be given, and right now we are looking for more people who would like to join us and write about books. The Cultured Vultures book team is small but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
metalinsider.net

Korn announce new book entitled “Every Album, Every Song”

Korn has announced the imminent release of their book entitled “Korn: Every Album, Every Song.” The book will cover each album and each song in the bands 13 album catalog beginning with their demo, Neidermayer’s Mind from 1993 and concluding with 2019’s The Nothing. Written by British author Matt Karpe,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Poetry#Restless Books#Stavans#Albanian#Fenway Press#Negative Space Lrb#Bloodaxe Books#Boston University#Mfa#Grubstreet#Framingham High School
Telegraph

Moro woman writes new children's book

MORO — A “bucket list labor of love” resulted in a great love story for children and older adults — “Ms. Ruby and the Gigi Squad: Friendships Come in All Ages.”. “I couldn’t find one that was about friendships of children with older adults, how interaction and intergenerational friendships bring sunshine into older adults’ lives. I looked for books like this,” said author Vickie Rodgers, of Moro. “Since I couldn’t find a book, I thought, ‘I’m going to write one.’”
MORO, IL
Literary Hub

Here Are September’s Best Reviewed Memoirs and Biographies

Winfred Rembert’s Chasing Me to My Grave, Joy Harjo’s Poet Warrior, Dawn Turner’s Three Girls From Bronzeville, Qian Julie Wang’s Beautiful Country, and Antonio Michael Downing’s Saga Boy all feature among the best reviewed memoirs and biographies of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

It’s time to start naming a book’s translator on the cover.

On this day, International Translators Day, a group of prominent translators (and writers, and publishers) have added their names to an open letter written by Jennifer Croft (translator of Olga Tokarczuk’s International Booker Prize-winning Flights) and Mark Haddon (author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they have translated (they’ve also started a hashtag, #TranslatorsOnTheCover).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Country
Thailand
Literary Hub

New and Noteworthy Nonfiction to Read This October

David Graeber and David Wengrow, The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) The world lost an important and original thinker when anarchist anthropologist David Graeber died in early September at the too-young age of 59. Known for a thoroughly engaging way of narrativizing history and a fearless enthusiasm in challenging orthodoxies, Graeber is perhaps best known for his wonderfully readable eviscerations of contemporary capitalism: Debt: The First 5,000 Years, and Bullshit Jobs. Planned as the first in a massive, all-encompassing trilogy, the 700-page Dawn of Everything was meant to be a kind of magnum opus, and though it’s only the first third, its sprawling ambition (fueled by Graeber’s quintessentially conversational erudition) is evident from the very first chapter, which features subheadings like How the Conventional Narrative of Human History is Not Only Wrong But Quite Needlessly Dull, and In Which We Set the Scene Broadly for a World of Cities, and Why Both the Hobbesian and Rousseauian Versions of Human History Have Dire Political Implications. Graeber and Wengrow aren’t messing around, and though any “history of humanity” will require some pretty broad generalizing (as this book does), The Dawn of Everything is equally full of provocative reconsiderations of how, exactly, civilization has come to be. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Talking to Maya Angelou’s Son About the New Award Named in Her Honor

A new literary award out of Kansas City will give annually alternating accolades to American fiction and poetry focusing on social justice and inclusion. The Kansas City Public Library and six Missouri universities have partnered to offer the $10,000 Maya Angelou Book Award. Of the more than one hundred nominees,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Lauren Groff on the Complexities of Faith in Her New Book

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Lauren Groff about her book, Matrix, which is out now from Riverhead Books. Lauren: I wanted to write a book that had modern resonance and historical resonance. And those two forks, like two tines of a tuning fork, sang back and forth—the past and the present. So I was able to write about the contemporary day, but slant. I was able to actually look back in time and see maybe the roots of where we got to now, look back in time and see sort of the burgeoning, the new growth that became the old-growth forests of where we are now, sort of at the brink of climate collapse and democracy, everything. It was a moral choice for me to engage with the present day and not be escapist in this particular work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy