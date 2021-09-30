Volleyball: Patriots top Tigers 3-0

The Tigers beat Danville in 3 on Thursday on the road. The Tigers were lead by Weaver with 22 assists. The Tigers had 28 kills on the match, lead by Starkey with 9 kills, Barr with 7 kills and DeGraw with 6 kills. The Tigers put up big numbers at the net in defense with 21 blocks on the match. Lead by Sperry with 7 blocks (2 solo, 5 assists), DeGraw with 5 (4 solo, 1 assist), and A. Albea with 5 blocks (2 solo, 3 assists). The Tigers passed a 1.63 on the match, lead by Deakins passing a 1.74, C.Albea passing a 1.73, and Starkey passing a 1.57. The Tigers had 57 digs on the match, lead by C. Albea with 26 digs, Starkey with 12 digs, Deakins with 6 digs and Weaver with 5 digs. The Tigers had 10 aces on the match lead by Weaver with 4 aces, Starkey with 3 aces and Barr with 2 aces.

