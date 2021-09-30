CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Volleyball: Patriots top Tigers 3-0

By Written By: PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pine And Lakes News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Sept. 21, Maci Martini led the Pequot Lakes Patriots attack with 16 kills, seven digs and two aces as Pequot Lakes defeated Pine-River Backus 3-0 in non-conference volleyball action. Abi Martin dished out 28 assists while Ella Kratchovil added 10 kills and nine digs for the Patriots. PR-B’s...

www.pineandlakes.com

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

Madison Volleyball Wins Third Straight 3-0 Match on Tuesday

The Madison Volleyball team earned another 3-0 match win in last night’s victory over Chamberlain. Kylie Krusemark had 30 set assists, Raena Rost had 17 digs, and Audrey Nelson had 18 kills. The Lady Bulldogs have won nine straight sets dating back to the match against Ethan on the 14th. Madison will visit Tri-Valley tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
MADISON, SD
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Volleyball Falls to Brewer 3-0

The Ellsworth Eagles Volleyball Team fell to the Brewer Witches, Wednesday, September 22nd in Brewer, losing in straight sets 3-0. The individual set scores were 25-27, 16-25, and 23-25 Ellsworth stat leaders were. Rachel Endre 11 service points, 7 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs. Bailey Clarke 2 aces, 10 assists,...
BREWER, ME
mackinawcitycomets.com

Varsity Volleyball beats Alanson 3 – 0

The Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Alanson Tuesday night for a conference game against the Vikings. The Lady Comets defeated the Vikings 25-9, 25-10, and 25-9. Maya Robertson – 7 kills (season high) Larissa Huffman – 7 kills. Madison Smith – 7 kills. Raeann Hingston – 4 kills. Marlie Postula...
SPORTS
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon volleyball now 5-0 in WMC action, tops Hart

North Muskegon travelled to Hart for a West Michigan Conference volleyball matchup on Tuesday. The Norse topped the Pirates in three games with scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-23. Leading for the Norse was Natalie Pannucci with 13 kills, eight digs, two aces and two blocks while Josee Cooke made...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Pequot#Tigers#Macy Jackson 3#Meagen#Irish#Anneka Lindquist 1#The Pequot Lakes Patriots#Silver Division#Aa Showcase#Winona Cotter 21 25#Mounds Park Academy#Concordia Academy#Belle Plaine
Imperial Valley Press Online

Southwest volleyball tops Central, 3-1

EL CENTRO – The Southwest High volleyball team beat Central Union High, 3-1, in a non-league matchup on Monday. Captain Eva Ruvalcaba and the home team Eagles won the first set, 25-23, while Captain Danica Acosta and the visiting Spartans won the second, 25-9.
EL CENTRO, CA
siouxcountyindex.com

Tigers rally in final two sets despite a 3-0 defeat

Trinity christian volleyball Shelby Andringa and Kelsey Uittenbogaard of Trinity Christian attempt to block a Unity Christian player at the…. This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only. Other Stories. ← Hull Chamber of Commerce gains new director | ’Pack notch first victory in a big way...
HULL, IA
kmlchargers.com

Girls Freshman Volleyball JV2 beats Winneconne 3 – 0

Your JV2 team hosted the Winneconne Wolves Thursday evening. Throughout the 3 sets, the Chargers tallied 31 kills by 11 different players! Ava Walz and Audrey Jacklin led the team with four each. Ava served 8 straight in set 2 and Kristi Beine served 8 straight as well in set 3; however, we also had eight team missed serves for a record high. We return to the court next Thursday when we travel to Ripon.
SPORTS
lebanonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball Sweeps Danville 3 – 0

The Tigers beat Danville in 3 on Thursday on the road. The Tigers were lead by Weaver with 22 assists. The Tigers had 28 kills on the match, lead by Starkey with 9 kills, Barr with 7 kills and DeGraw with 6 kills. The Tigers put up big numbers at the net in defense with 21 blocks on the match. Lead by Sperry with 7 blocks (2 solo, 5 assists), DeGraw with 5 (4 solo, 1 assist), and A. Albea with 5 blocks (2 solo, 3 assists). The Tigers passed a 1.63 on the match, lead by Deakins passing a 1.74, C.Albea passing a 1.73, and Starkey passing a 1.57. The Tigers had 57 digs on the match, lead by C. Albea with 26 digs, Starkey with 12 digs, Deakins with 6 digs and Weaver with 5 digs. The Tigers had 10 aces on the match lead by Weaver with 4 aces, Starkey with 3 aces and Barr with 2 aces.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
binghamtonhomepage.com

Golden Bears top Spartans on the volleyball court 3-0

ENDWELL, NY – The Vestal volleyball team hoping they can fair better as they were on the road to face Maine-Endwell. Opening frame, ball is moved over to Aubrey Baker, who slams it over for the kill. Off a Vestal serve, M-E handles it cleanly, and Aleciyah Brodley with a...
VESTAL, NY
Pine And Lakes News

Cross-Country: Patriots girls 6th in Milaca

Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney finished second as an individual and helped the Patriots place sixth in the girls’ D2 portion of the Milaca Mega cross country meet Saturday, Sept. 25. Calia Chaney ran a 19:10.1 time for second place. She was followed by Carly Chaney in seventh place with a...
MILACA, MN
umweagles.com

UMW Volleyball Slips to Brockport, 3-0, on Friday Evening

The University of Mary Washington volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Brockport State University on Friday evening at the Messiah University Invitational in Central Pa. The Eagles, who slip to 11-4 on the season, see their nine-match win streak snapped. Game scores were 25-17, 25-21, 27-25. The Eagles struggled...
SPORTS
goaugie.com

Augustana Volleyball Falls to No. 5 SMSU, 3-0

MARSHALL, Minn. -- The Augustana volleyball team dropped its match against No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State in three sets (25-20, 27-25, 25-16) in Marshall, Minnesota, on Tuesday night. The Vikings are now 6-5 on the season and 1-2 in the NSIC, while the Mustangs move to 11-0 and 3-0 within...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakercountry.com

Lady Laker Volleyball defeats Cumberland County 3-0

The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team defeated Cumberland County 3 sets to 0 on senior night Thursday night. The Lady Lakers took the first set 25-9, followed by back-to-back 25-13 wins. The JV and freshman teams also defeated Cumberland County with each team winning 2 sets to 0. The...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
thunder1320.com

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders roll in 3-0 sweep over Tullahoma

Coffee County made quick work of of the Lady Wildcats in Tullahoma Wednesday night, picking up a 3-0 sweep with wins of 27-25, 25-17 and 25-16. The win completes the season sweep over the Lady Cats after a win earlier this season. The Lady Raiders had a strong night from...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Midland Reporter-Telegram

JC VOLLEYBALL: Lady Chaps improve to 3-0 in WJCAC play

SNYDER – The Midland College volleyball team remained unbeaten in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play by rallying to beat Western Texas College 14-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-19 on Wednesday. Karina Salinas led the Lady Chaps (11-4, 3-0 in WJCAC) with 16 kills to go along with 15 digs; Mia Ornelas...
SNYDER, TX
WBKO

Gators Volleyball sweep Spartans 3-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In our Prepspin match of the night, Greenwood took a visit to Rich Pond to face off against South Warren in volleyball. The Gators came back down 20-13 in the first set with two clutch kills coming from Olivia Lovell and Greenwood would later go onto sweep the Spartans 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-22).
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Pine And Lakes News

Cross-Country: Tiger boys 2nd at Maddens

Jacob Schnoor placed third for the Pine River-Backus boys’ cross country team as the Tigers finished second behind Bertha-Hewitt at the Pillager Invitational Thursday, Sept. 23, at Madden’s Resort. Mara Adams led the Tiger girls by placing sixth in 25:09.14. Pillager won the girls team title. PR-B, which was at...
wjhl.com

Milligan Volleyball defeats Johnson 3-0 in AAC play

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (September 23, 2021) – The Milligan University volleyball team notched its fourth win in its last five outings as the Buffs defeated Johnson 3-0 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) action on Wednesday night in the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Milligan won all three sets by a score of 25-21....
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy