We all know that Samsung hasn't released new Note phones this year, instead passing the S Pen compatibility to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, complete with an ultra-ugly stylus storage solution. It's already mostly clear that Samsung has completely given up on the Note series in favor of its new foldable phones, but for those of us who aren't ready to let go of S Pen support in a more traditional form factor, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra might have something nice up its sleeve. According to noted leaker Ice Universe, the S22 Ultra might come with the signature integrated S Pen holder known from the Note lineup (via GSMArena).

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO