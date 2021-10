Vermont gets a good press, and I’ve generated my share of it — especially after the pandemic years I’m proud of the Green Mountain State. But this is a different kind of story: a story of a state that’s failing to understand we’re actually in a climate emergency, and so continuing with business that looks a lot like usual. I think that that’s typical of too many places — and since science says that business as usual must end right now to deal with our crisis, it seems to me a story worth telling.

MANCHESTER, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO