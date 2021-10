The Mets (73-82) return home for one last time in 2021 as they finish off the home schedule with four games against the Marlins (64-91). The Mets swept Miami at Citi Field back in August and have won four out of the five games they’ve played with them at their home park. When incorporating the road games into the mix, the story is completely different, which has resulted in New York dropping eight of 15 overall games to Miami.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO