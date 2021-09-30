HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub has partnered with Manchester, New Hampshire-based York IE to present free workshops for startups and growing businesses. The first event, Oct. 6 at noon at the iHub in Haverhill (with a Zoom option) features York IE’s Kate Campbell, vice president of advisory services, who will lead a workshop on Drumbeat Marketing. This workshop will help guide companies and startups in ways to make them stand out in a crowded field and learn how connect with their audiences on a tight budget.