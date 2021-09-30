CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Morey caught Tom Brady's first Pats pass; why Brady meant so much to this Brown alum

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — Sean Morey’s the answer to a trivia question. A local kid, from Marshfield, Mass., Morey was one of the best football players ever at Brown University. Inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2007, he was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round, pick 241, in the 1999 NFL Draft. The wide receiver’s first three years in New England were divided between the active roster, practice squad and multiple stints in NFL Europe.

