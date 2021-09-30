CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Poland illegally pushed migrants back into Belarus, Amnesty Int'l says

By Alicja Ptak, Gabriela Baczynska
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WARSAW/BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Poland carried out an unlawful pushback of a group of migrants camped out on its border with Belarus in late August, an analysis of satellite imagery and other photos and videos by NGO Amnesty International published on Thursday said.

Amnesty said that using satellite imagery from Aug. 18 it was able to detect the movement of these migrants from Polish territory back into Belarusian territory, shedding new light on their case, which has been difficult for NGOs and media to cover amid an ongoing Polish state of emergency along the border.

A Polish government spokesman and the interior ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

"Forcing people back who are trying to claim asylum without an individual assessment of their protection needs is against European and international law," said Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty International's European institutions office.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski met EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson in Warsaw late on Thursday and said afterwards: "We agreed that the actions of Belarus must meet with a firm response from the EU member states."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTbQ2_0cCcn6lb00
Polish border guard officers stand guard next to a group of migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland August 19, 2021. Picture taken on August 19, 2021. Grzegorz Dabrowski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

There was no immediate word after the Kaminski-Johansson meeting on the EU's request for Poland to allow the bloc's border guards to the frontier to help manage it and monitor the situation, including on human rights. read more

Poland and fellow EU countries Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq crossing their borders from Belarus, in what Warsaw and Brussels say is a form of hybrid warfare designed to put pressure on the EU over sanctions against Minsk.

Rights groups have criticised Poland's nationalist government over its treatment of migrants at the border, with accusations of multiple illegal pushbacks and failure to provide medical support as well as adequate food and shelter.

Polish border guards said four migrants died on the Polish side of the border in recent weeks. Belarusian officials said another person died just inside their territory.

Human rights groups and the media have not been able to access the border with Belarus since early September due to the state of emergency the Polish government was expected to extend by another 60 days starting on Thursday.

Among the thousands of migrants who have crossed into Poland since July, more than 30 have been stuck on the precipice of the Polish and Belarusian border since mid-August, with NGOs warning that many of them were in poor health and needed medical aid.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Thomas Wysocki
6d ago

Why are they there? Poor border security by other countries is not Poland’s problem. If they allow access it should be their problem.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Pandora Papers a worry for Czech PM Babis ahead of election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is heading into a parliamentary election this week hit by yet another scandal that links him and hundreds of other wealthy people to offshore accounts.Findings by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed the “Pandora Papers” shed light on how the elite and the corrupt used offshore accounts to shield their assets from taxes or to hide ill-gotten gains.Here's a look at the previously hidden dealings making waves in the Czech Republic and the country's election taking place on Friday and Saturday:WHAT DID BABIS DO?In 2009, Babis, a populist billionaire, put $22 million into...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU leaders to discuss defense, US and China relationships

European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia events that they argue have exposed Europe's need for more autonomy on defense. The leaders will have plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia on Tuesday, the eve of a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries. The 27-nation trade bloc's tense relationship with China and rising energy prices will also be on agenda.The informal talks are not expected to deliver concrete results but intended...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Amnesty Int L#Ngo Amnesty International#Polish#Belarusian#Amnesty International#Interior#Eu Home Affairs
The Independent

EU leaders to reassure Balkans 6 as membership hopes stall

European Union leaders are gathering Wednesday to reassure six countries in the Balkans region that they could join the trading bloc one day if they meet its standards, but the presidents and prime ministers are unlikely to give any signal about when the nations might advance in their quests.Despite years of talk about the “European perspective” of Albania Bosnia Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, the EU has seen its progress on admitting them stall. Albania and North Macedonia have met the criteria to start talks, but all 27 countries must agree unanimously for the process to...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Albania hits back at offshore migrant processing centre plan

Albania hit back at Priti Patel’s plans for Channel migrants to be held in their country as they claimed they would not be a holding hub for “bigger and wealthier” countries. Albanian officials have been in confidential talks with the UK to set up a processing centre for Channel migrants...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
raventribune.com

Immigrants from Belarus: Poland extends state of emergency

AFollowing the arrival of immigrants, the Polish parliament extended the state of emergency on the border with neighboring Belarus for two months until the end of November. Sezmin’s MPs on Thursday evening agreed to extend the 60 – day period for a second time. Earlier, President Andrzej Duda made a request in this regard.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Poland Says It Found Evidence of Extremism on Migrants' Phones

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's interior minister said on Monday material related to Islamic extremism had been found in the phones of migrants crossing its border with Belarus and he called for a 60-day extension to a state of emergency along the frontier. The European Union member state declared the emergency...
POLITICS
stlouisnews.net

Poland Reports Fourth Migrant Death In Belarus Border Area In Days

The Polish border guard service says an Iraqi migrant has died near the country's frontier with Belarus, the fourth such death in the area over the past week amid a surge in illegal migration across the European Union's eastern flank that officials accuse Minsk of fueling. In Brussels, the EU...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Public Radio International PRI

Poland is increasing its military presence at the Belarus border

More troops, more guns, more barbed wire. This escalation is a response to greater numbers of Iraqi migrants appearing at the Poland-Belarus border. Poland and nearby EU countries are accusing Belarus of sending migrants to their borders to destabilize them as part of a “hybrid war.” Tragically – over the weekend – four Iraqi migrants were found dead near the border. Claudia Ciobanu is a correspondent for Balkan Insight, based in Warsaw. She joins The World's host Marco Werman to share her reporting.
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
AFP

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit

Western Balkan countries can expect reassurances but no concrete progress on their stalled bids for European Union membership when EU leaders meet Wednesday. The 27-nation club is set to talk up economic support worth billions of euros for its eastern neighbours at a summit at Brdo castle, in Slovenia, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. Brussels is keen to show it remains the strategic region's best hope. But there will be no breakthroughs at the meeting with the leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo on the tortuous path towards membership.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Royal wedding held in Russia, first in 104 years

For the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution ousted the Romanov dynasty, Russia held its first royal wedding in St. Petersburg, with members of many European royal families attending. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, and his Italian fiancee, Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, were married at St. Isaac's Cathedral.
SOCIETY
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy