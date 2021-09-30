Elliott Wave View: Further Strength In US Dollar Index
Short Term view in US Dollar Index (DXY) suggests the rally from Sept 3, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from Sept 3, wave ((i)) ended at 92.8, dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 92.32. Index resumes higher in wave ((iii)) to 93.45, pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 93. The Dollar Index then completed wave ((v)) at 93.52 which should also end wave 1 in higher degree. Pullback in wave 2 ended at 92.98 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 93.14, wave ((b)) ended at 93.25, and wave ((c)) ended at 92.98.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0