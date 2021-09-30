Elliott Wave View: Further Strength In US Dollar Index

Core bond yields surged yesterday with USTs hugely underperforming German Bunds. Along with an improved equity sentiment (European stocks up to 1.7% higher and up to 1.25% in the US), strong US data and ever-increasing gas/oil prices were the main drivers. US ISM services confidence unexpectedly improved to 61.9 mainly as business activity picked up (62.3 from 60.1). Supplier deliveries remain at an elevated 68.8 (from 69.6). Gas prices went completely berserk, adding about 20% and pulling oil and the likes also higher to $82.56/b (Brent). The US yield curve bear steepened with the move accelerating in the first US trading hour. Changes varied from 0.7 bps (2y) to 5.2 bps (30y) exclusively on the back of inflation expectations. Regarding the latter, we reached an important milestone in the EMU where a gauge for long-term expectations hit the 2% mark for the first time since 2013. Real yields continue to decline however, reaching a new all-time low in Germany at -2.11%. The curve steepened up to 2.6 bps (10y). Despite a weakish dollar, EUR/USD struggled and finished back below 1.16. It only gained against the JPY (129.28) and the CHF (1.075) in the G10 landscape. Sterling enjoyed both from the risk climate and skyrocketing yields (>7 bps). EUR/GBP neared the 0.85 barrier.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO