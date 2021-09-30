CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Analysis: Extends Decline

Cover picture for the articleThe decline of the GBP/USD eventually stopped on Wednesday. Namely, the rate found support in the 1.3415 level and retraced back up to the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 1.3463. Up to early hours of Thursday’s trading, the pair fluctuated sideways in the 1.3415/1.3463 zone. In theory, the rate...

USD/JPY Analysis: Trades Between SMAs

On Tuesday morning, the USD/JPY was located between the support of the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 111.05 and the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 111.24 and the 100-hour SMA at 111.35. If the pair surges and passes the weekly simple pivot point and the...
Daily Technical Analysis

Last week’s sell-off seems to have been limited by the support zone at 1.1562 for now and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the EUR/USD is testing the resistance zone at 1.1601. If the bulls gain enough momentum and manage to keep the pair above the aforementioned level, the recovery will most likely continue towards the resistance at 1.1686. However, if the bears regain control of the market and manage to violate the zone of support, located at 1.1562, new losses for the common European currency against the greenback can be expected..This week, the most important news which the market participants will be focusing on is the unemployment rate and the change in the non-farm payrolls data (Friday; 13:30 GMT).
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Hoping for an Energy Solution

Immediately after the British government announced several measures to reduce fears regarding the country's energy crisis, the performance of the pound improved against the rest of the other major currencies. The GBP/USD moved towards the 1.3640 level, after sharp losses that pushed it last week to the support level of 1.3411, a 2021 low.
EUR/USD Analysis: Bounces Off 1.1640

The EUR/USD recovery found resistance in the 1.1640 level on Monday. Afterwards, a decline began, which during the Tuesday morning hours had reached below the support of the 100 and 55-hour simple moving averages. Moreover, the pair had reached below the 1.1600 mark. If the pair continues to decline, it...
USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.73; (P) 111.02; (R1) 111.20;. USD/JPY is staying in consolidation from 112.07 and intraday bias remains neutral. Deeper retreat cannot be ruled out but downside should be contained by 110.44 support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 112.07 will extend larger rise to 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71 next. However, break of 110.44 will dampen the bullish case and turn focus back to 109.11 support.
GBP/USD bulls pushing at massive key level

Key Resistance: 1.3620 - 1.3660 - 1.3700. Yesterday on my live show I talked about the massive key level the Pound is trading on against the US Dollar. Let's talk first about the short to mid term structure in this market. From mid September highs the GBP has depreciated 3.6%...
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3547; (P) 1.3594; (R1) 1.3655;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the upside at this point. Rebound from 1.3410 short term bottom would target 1.3749 resistance first, which is close to 55 day EMA (now at 1.3745). On the downside, though, below 1.3530 minor support will retain near term bearishness, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3410 low. Firm break there will extend the fall from 1.4248 and target 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level next.
GBP/USD Technical View: More Correction In The Offing

Yesterday, we saw the GBP/USD rising as part of a corrective pattern, albeit at a more modest pace than on Friday. An increase came despite rising oil prices and extremely high gas prices. The market seems to be somewhat tired from the energy crisis in Europe and the negativity associated...
Gold Analysis: Reaches 1,770.00 Level

The resistance zone that is located below the 1,765.00 mark, failed to keep the price of gold down. Late on Monday, the price reached above the resistance zone and touched the 1,770.00 level. The 1,770.00 mark provided resistance and caused a retracement down. If the price for gold continues to...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Lacks a clear directional bias around mid-1.3500s

GBP/USD is testing lows after rejection at higher levels. The cable remains trapped between two key averages on the 4H chart. RSI trades flat at the midline, suggesting indecisiveness for the pair. Having failed to clear a strong supply zone near 1.3580 recently, GBP/USD has turned south starting out a...
Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3547; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3575 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3275. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3725. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3815.
USD/CAD Decline Likely To Continue

On Friday, the US Dollar fell by 110 pips or 0.87% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Friday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The...
GBP/USD to extend its advance on a break above 1.36 – SocGen

GBP/USD consolidates after Friday’s bounce to 1.3576. Economists at Société Générale note that the cable must erode the 1.36 level to see further gains. “August trough of 1.3600 is the first hurdle. This must be overcome for an extended bounce.”. “Failure to hold 1.3410 can result in a test of...
Murrey math lines: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct and reach 3/8.
GBP/USD close to support levels

US Dollar has been rallying in the past few months ahead of the expected tapering by the Fed and rising yields. However, it doesn’t change the long term bullish outlook in Pound Sterling. The pullback in GBPUSD retested the breakout neckline of the inverse head and shoulder as the chart below shows. Further downside in near term remains possible, but the pair is close to major support levels.
AUD Extends Gains, RBA Next

The Australian dollar has started the new trading week in positive territory, continuing the upswing which started on Thursday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7283, up 0.33% on the day. The Aussie fell below the 72 line last week and dropped to its lowest level in a month. However, the...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Three-week-old resistance challenge bulls above 1.3600

GBP/USD grinds higher, defends 1.3600 after three-day uptrend. 10-DMA breakout, firmer RSI favor buyers to battle immediate resistance line. Previous support from July adds to the upside filters. GBP/USD keeps the first daily break above 10-DMA in three weeks while taking rounds to 1.3610 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In addition...
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Momentum to Accelerate

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3545. Set a sell-stop at 1.3545 and a take-profit at 1.3450. Add a stop-loss at 1.3650. The GBP/USD pair rose for four straight days as investors rushed to buy the dips following last week’s crash. The pair is trading at 1.3605, which is about 1.45% above the lowest level last week.
