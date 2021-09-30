GBP/USD Analysis: Extends Decline

Last week’s sell-off seems to have been limited by the support zone at 1.1562 for now and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the EUR/USD is testing the resistance zone at 1.1601. If the bulls gain enough momentum and manage to keep the pair above the aforementioned level, the recovery will most likely continue towards the resistance at 1.1686. However, if the bears regain control of the market and manage to violate the zone of support, located at 1.1562, new losses for the common European currency against the greenback can be expected..This week, the most important news which the market participants will be focusing on is the unemployment rate and the change in the non-farm payrolls data (Friday; 13:30 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO