LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily time interval we can see the price is near the resistance and is not able to break the $1.50 mark but the bulls are not ready to give up the fight as the price is taking support of the 20MA it can bounce back from there. Let’s have a look at the technical indicator as the MACD has started showing the green histogram as the MACD is crossing the Signal line but the both are very close. In addition, we can see that the RSI is in the neutral zone near 58 and is pointing towards the oversold zone (30). Lastly we can see the 20MA, 50MA, 100MA is above the 200MA which is a bullish signal and we are not able to see any change in the Moving average line which tells us the change in the movementum.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO