Expectations of raising US interest rates have always been a strong profit factor for the US dollar in the Forex market. In terms of the performance of the USD/JPY, it was the reason for a strong upward push towards the resistance level of 112.08, its highest since February 2020. Immediately after the move with those gains, there may be profit-taking at any time, especially as the markets are awaiting the announcement of the US jobs numbers by the end of this week, which will have a strong reaction to the markets' expectations regarding the Fed's policy. Selloffs moved the currency pair towards the 110.83 level, where it has settled at the beginning of today's trading.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO