CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Afghan girls soccer team in Portugal gets surprise visit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UySr3_0cCcloOc00
1 of 15

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Girls from the Afghanistan national soccer team who were recently granted asylum in Portugal have had a surprise visit from the captain of the senior team.

Farkhunda Muhtaj, a professional player who from her home in Canada spent weeks helping arrange their recent rescue from Afghanistan, flew into the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, for an emotional reunion with the girls’ team late Wednesday.

As the sun set over the River Tagus, the girls aged 14-16 and their families gathered on the riverbank and hugged and kissed Muhtaj amid smiles and tears.

“They have dedicated so much, they have been so resilient, and to finally see them in person has been so emotional because I knew how much they went through,” Muhtaj said.

After the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the girls and their families tried to leave their country. They feared how their lives might change under the Taliban — not only because women and girls are not allowed to play sports, but because they were advocates for girls and active members of their communities.

What made the rescue mission harder was the size of the group — 80 people, including the 26 youth team members as well as adults and other children, including infants.

“You are a fantastic nation for impacting the lives of so many girls and for supporting us in so many ways and providing these girls with asylum,” Muhtaj said, thanking Portugal for taking them in.

The rescue mission, called Operation Soccer Balls, was coordinated with the Taliban through an international coalition of former U.S. military and intelligence officials, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, U.S. allies, and humanitarian groups, according to Nic McKinley, a CIA and Air Force veteran who founded Dallas-based DeliverFund, a nonprofit that’s secured housing for 50 Afghan families.

On Thursday, the girls practiced with Muhtaj at a soccer pitch in Odivelas, outside Lisbon.

Comments / 1

Related
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 58

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing Afghan refugees

(CNN) -- The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Coons
WLNS

North Korea threatens top UN body after an emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile […]
WORLD
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Afghan girls robotics team design their future in Qatar

The nine members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team evacuated from Kabul to Qatar have built on their star status and captured hearts since fleeing their homeland. Now back in education and working on their entries for a global robotics competition, the girls worry about their immediate future but hope they can one day return to Afghanistan.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Lisbon#Ap#Portuguese#Taliban#Air Force#Deliverfund
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Leeds United urging UK to accept Afghan girls team

Leeds United is requesting the UK government approve and expedite passage to resettle 35 teenage Afghanistan players and their families and coaches that evacuated to Pakistan to avoid Taliban persecution. They have until Oct. 12th to be accepted by other nations before their visa runs out and they would be forced to return to Afghanistan. Australia has already welcomed the senior women’s team players.
UEFA
Finger Lakes Times

National captain meets Afghan girls team in Lisbon

The girls on Afghanistan's national football team celebrated a week in Portugal with a surprise visit by the senior team captain. (Sept. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2b1eabe2905c4661923c92c62e9ecad6.
SOCCER
People

'You Can't Make This Stuff Up': Afghan Girls' Soccer Team Got Out Thanks to Luck, Tenacity and Unlikely Allies

Nic McKinley tells PEOPLE that the operation was backed by a range of nonprofits, the government of Portugal — and an unlikely source in conservative radio host Glenn Beck. One of the advocates who helped shepherd the recent evacuation of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team after the country fell to the Taliban last month attributes the success of the operation to "divine intervention and luck."
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists […]
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

599K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy