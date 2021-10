Millions of American workers are quitting their jobs amid the Great Resignation, but you can can avoid that fate--and possibly without raising wages. It won't be easy. Four million people quit their jobs in July, alone, according to data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Companies that want to stem those losses and trim their recruiting costs while they're at it have work to do, says Johnny C. Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a global membership organization for advancing workplace standards. And according to Taylor, this work starts with HR.

