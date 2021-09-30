Why China Is Facing a Power Crunch and What It Means
A power crunch across China has rippled from factory floors to homes, crimping growth forecasts for the world’s second-largest economy. The shortages, mirrored in Europe and elsewhere, have roiled commodity markets as well. Part of the problem is that the economic rebound after Covid lockdowns lifted has boosted demand, while lower investment by miners and drillers has constrained fossil fuel production. In China, it’s also partially due to the government’s environmental agenda: President Xi Jinping’s vision of de-carbonizing the economy has discouraged the burning of coal, a cheap energy source that subsidized the country’s growth for decades.www.washingtonpost.com
