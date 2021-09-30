CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, MA

Five Things: Gazebo-Palooza, Canna Arts Fest and more ...

telegram.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGazebo-Palooza promises music, food and fun from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 2. behind the Old Town House, One Grafton Common, Grafton. Local musical acts include Josh Briggs, Old Tom & the Lookouts, Dave Rivers, Jessie Garcia & Belit, Pallet House, and The Half Wits. You can sample food donated by area restaurants, and there will be games, prizes, a silent auction and beer and wine. The event will benefit the Small Stones Festival of the Arts running Oct. 15 to 24. (RD)

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Grafton, MA
Society
City
Worcester, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Shrewsbury, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Snoop Dogg
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy