Vikings' Dalvin Cook returns to practice; status for Sunday's game is uncertain

By Star Tribune
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning back Dalvin Cook returned to practice Wednesday, setting up a possible showdown of top NFL backfields on Sunday when the Vikings host the Browns. Cook was noncommittal when asked Wednesday whether he'd return against Cleveland, but that was before he tested his sprained right ankle as a limited participant in practice. Cook was unable to practice last week, and didn't even get as far as testing his ankle in pregame warmups before sitting out.

