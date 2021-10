RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Attorney General's office told WYFF News 4 that people have filed 7,791 reports about robocalls with the office so far in 2021. "Robocalls are a harassment. They try to trick us and deceive us. They say they're selling some product or you've won something or they're from the government and you're at risk of arrest. They try to confuse us to get either our money or personal information. Just know that whether it's by phone or email, you have no idea who's on the other side," Attorney General Josh Stein told WYFF News 4.

