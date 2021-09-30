Ferrari Launches ‘LaFerrari Power’ Warranty Program For Owners Of Its Hybrid Hypercar
Ferrari has announced an expansion of the warranty and after-sales services programs it offers for the LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta. While it has been almost nine years since the LaFerrari was unveiled, it remains an important model for the automaker since it debuted electrification in Maranello’s cars. The new after-sales service program is dubbed LaFerrari Power and is a two-year renewable program that can be activated at any official Ferrari dealership regardless of the car’s year of production.www.carscoops.com
