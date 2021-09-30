Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Restaurant goes all out to feed evacuees despite pandemic

What does it take for people to realize that taking steps to preserve the lives of our families, friends and neighbors is vital to making America great?. Americans, and the rest of the world, are facing an enemy that has no respect for health condition, age, color, wealth, nationality, gender and so on. Yet, with all the weapons at our disposal, many of us are willing to pretend that the problem doesn’t exist or was invented to advance some point of view, and point to politics as an excuse to claim that COVID-19 isn’t the menace the people say it is. Even though this disease has killed more people than the 1918 "Spanish" flu, we are still willing to say goodbye to people with chronic conditions, our loved ones in nursing homes, and now our children. Many Americans believe that their rights are being taken away due to requirements for mask wearing, vaccination and other protocols that were in place to minimize and control the spread.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO