CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Restaurant goes all out to feed evacuees despite pandemic

Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElia Bitar got a call from the Salvation Army of New Jersey on the evening of Aug. 27, asking for help feeding Afghan refugees due to arrive the next day. Without introducing himself, an organizer from the Salvation Army jumped right to the point and asked, “What's the most amount of food you could produce in the shortest amount of time?” Bitar, whose family owns Norma’s Eastern Mediterranean Restaurant, recalled.

www.thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CultureMap Dallas

2 new restaurants doing bowls and Mediterranean join Union Dallas team

Two new restaurants have joined the roster at The Union Dallas, the building at 2301 N. Akard St., including healthy bowls and a Mediterranean-ish place. Rush Bowls, the concept with all-natural food bowls made with healthy ingredients, opened in The Union Dallas in August. It's in a 1,000-square-foot space in the lobby of The Union office tower where it serves bowls with fruits, vegetables, granola, and your choice of toppers.
DALLAS, TX
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow to see new popular 'loosely Mediterranean' restaurant open its doors

A new restaurant is coming to Marlow - and you may already recognise the name. Megan’s has a number of branches in London, and now the ‘loosely Mediterranean’ chain is opening it’s first restaurant in Buckinghamshire. Dog-lovers may be happy to know that Megan’s is famously welcoming of four-legged friends,...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

America's Largest Drive-In Restaurant Just Added an Epic New Cheeseburger to Its Menu

America's largest drive-in restaurant is offering a beefed-up take on its classic grilled cheese sandwich. Sonic Drive-In is adored for its wide variety of food and beverage options. In fact, the chain claims that customers can create no fewer than 1.3 million different distinct orders based on all of the potential customizations to its menu—especially the Slushes, the flavors of which can easily be blended together. (Related: 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet)
RESTAURANTS
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pandemic#The Evacuees#Food Drink#The Salvation Army#Afghans#Taliban#Ke
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Oasis Restaurant – A taste of the Mediterranean by the beach

When you’re visiting Pismo Beach stop by the Oasis Restaurant to experience a taste of Morocco and fresh seafood. The only Moroccan restaurant on the Central Coast for nearly 30 years has a variety of different options for everyone’s preference, such as vegetarian, chicken, couscous, lamb and fish dishes alongside many others. Every item on the menu has its own unique flavor and the recipes have all been handcrafted and refined by Karim Benbrahim, the head chef, owner and founder of the restaurant.
PISMO BEACH, CA
capenews.net

Mediterranean Drive-Thru Restaurant Coming To South Sandwich

The Sandwich Zoning Board of Appeals last week approved a special permit for a drive-thru restaurant at 280 Route 130 that will serve Mediterranean food. The unanimous vote came after a brief presentation from owner/developer Thomas Tsakalos and his attorney, Kevin M. Kirrane. Mr. Kirrane said the building at one...
SANDWICH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Evergreen

Yia Yia Nikki’s offers taste of the mediterranean.

Are you craving something besides fast food or campus dining? If so, Yia Yia Nikki’s is a good place to start. Should you manage to get your hands on one of the campus survival guide books with the coupons, there is one that gives you 15 percent off your order which will allow you to try more of the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Joe Duncan

Check Out This Hidden Gem: A Delightful Mediterranean Cafe in Kissimmee, Florida

A pleasant surprise at a small cafe that served the best Mediterranean food on that side of town. Yesterday, I had to make a trek from Seminole County down to Osceola to go see the doctor in downtown Kissimmee. It was a long voyage and my girlfriend and I made a day out of it. If you're anything like me, you usually struggle to make it to your appointments on time. So, you overcompensate for this fact by showing up hours and hours early. This was me yesterday.
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Despite poverty, Reynosa people make sacrifices to help feed migrants

REYNOSA, Mexico — It is a laborious job that requires teamwork. Claudia Mena is the chief cook leading her daughters and other volunteers at Comedor Comunitario Meralki (Spanish for Meraki Community Kitchen). They have been cooking three times a week to help put food in the mouths of the thousands of migrants that have arrived to their hometown of Reynosa over the course of the last six months. Mena goes back and forth among the teenagers helping, organizing and overseeing them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lockport Union-Sun

INDEPENDENT LIVING: How the pandemic plays out is up to us all

What does it take for people to realize that taking steps to preserve the lives of our families, friends and neighbors is vital to making America great?. Americans, and the rest of the world, are facing an enemy that has no respect for health condition, age, color, wealth, nationality, gender and so on. Yet, with all the weapons at our disposal, many of us are willing to pretend that the problem doesn’t exist or was invented to advance some point of view, and point to politics as an excuse to claim that COVID-19 isn’t the menace the people say it is. Even though this disease has killed more people than the 1918 "Spanish" flu, we are still willing to say goodbye to people with chronic conditions, our loved ones in nursing homes, and now our children. Many Americans believe that their rights are being taken away due to requirements for mask wearing, vaccination and other protocols that were in place to minimize and control the spread.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Silicon Valley

Mariposa’s Sierra Cider goes all in on ‘Campfire Champagne’

Tucked in the foothills near Yosemite National Park sit apple orchards and a cider mill, owned by a couple of millennial transplants, who left their urban lifestyle in search of a country dream. Los Angeles expats David Bailey and Dana Tiel purchased this Mariposa acreage and its 800 apple trees a year ago, despite a distinct lack of farm know-how or cider-making experience — but with plenty of advice available from its former owners, now neighbors.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy