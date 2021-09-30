FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern continues, rain chances high through the weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some sunshine returned for our Wednesday afternoon after the morning showers and storms which was a nice way to end the day, but our rain chances are returning as we move throughout our Thursday. We may see some sunshine peaking through the clouds early this morning but it will be short lived as showers and storms look to return by mid-morning and pick up through the afternoon.www.kplctv.com
Comments / 0