Letter to the editor: Commissioners should use ARP funds to help long covid victims
Westmoreland County will receive $105 million from the American Rescue Plan that commissioners plan to spend on human service programs. I know firsthand the multi-discipline health care and mental health resources required for post-viral illnesses, since I have suffered 25 years with a disease known as ME/CFS. I urge the commissioners to use ARP funds to help residents most in need, those still suffering from symptoms of covid-19.triblive.com
