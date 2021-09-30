CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Letter to the editor: Commissioners should use ARP funds to help long covid victims

Westmoreland County will receive $105 million from the American Rescue Plan that commissioners plan to spend on human service programs. I know firsthand the multi-discipline health care and mental health resources required for post-viral illnesses, since I have suffered 25 years with a disease known as ME/CFS. I urge the commissioners to use ARP funds to help residents most in need, those still suffering from symptoms of covid-19.

