CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selinsgrove, PA

Optimism in a time of division and decay

By MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal
Milton Daily Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELINSGROVE — Prior to delivering the 2021 Alice Pope Shade Lecture at Susquehanna University, Julius Caeser “JC” Watts Jr. spoke informally to members of the media. Watts, a former member of Congress, founded the Black News Channel in 2020 to meet a growing need for television news and digital programming in the African-American community. Now 63, Watts also quarterbacked for the University of Oklahoma and played professionally in the Canadian Football League.

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selinsgrove, PA
State
Arizona State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Abraham Lincoln
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy