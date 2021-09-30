Optimism in a time of division and decay

SELINSGROVE — Prior to delivering the 2021 Alice Pope Shade Lecture at Susquehanna University, Julius Caeser “JC” Watts Jr. spoke informally to members of the media. Watts, a former member of Congress, founded the Black News Channel in 2020 to meet a growing need for television news and digital programming in the African-American community. Now 63, Watts also quarterbacked for the University of Oklahoma and played professionally in the Canadian Football League.