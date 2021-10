PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cluster of storms moved through the region Tuesday morning. The heavy rain prompted a Flash Flood Warning across Philadelphia metro through 5 a.m. Once this area of rain clears the rest of Tuesday promises foggy, cloudy skies and misty, cooler weather. Areas of fog and possibly mist will start our Wednesday and gloomy skies look to stay in place. Thursday should finally feature more sunshine. That fall-like feel humidity-wise however may remain absent until mid-month. We’ll end the week with another chance of spotty showers and warmer temperatures.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO