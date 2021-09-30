Are Ohio State football’s Quinn Ewers and Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt setting a new trend by enrolling early for Name, Image and Likeness?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Having a player skip his senior year in favor of enrolling in college isn’t a new idea in college sports. We’ve seen it done in college football as recently as Tony Grimes, who was the No. 1 cornerback in the 2021 class before reclassifying and playing for North Carolina last season. Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels did it to join USC’s 2018 class. In basketball, Kentucky took advantage of this idea with Nerlens Noel, Dakari Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jamal Murray and Isaac Humphries.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0