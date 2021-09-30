Are Ohio State football’s Quinn Ewers and Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt setting a new trend by enrolling early for Name, Image and Likeness?

CHICAGO -- Prized Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will start at power forward in his preseason debut Tuesday night, league sources tell cleveland.com. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following the morning shootaround that he will continue to experiment with various lineups throughout the five exhibition games ahead of the regular season opener in two weeks. But despite the spacing questions at the offensive end, the Cavs are intrigued with the idea of a Mobley-Jarrett Allen frontcourt, especially on defense, and want to get a closer look at how the duo functions outside the practice facility.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO