NFL

Eagles have drafted 19 players the last 2 years. How many are keepers? We rank the Top 10

Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point in the near future, the core of the Eagles will come from the 19 players selected in the last two draft classes, in addition to the nine (as of now) in the 2022 draft. Typically, NFL analysts suggest that a good draft class should yield three starters,...

www.app.com

The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
Brandon Brooks
Jason Kelce
Jacoby Stevens
Devonta Smith
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Keepers#American Football
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Cowboys Decision To Release Jaylon Smith

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced the shocking release of star linebacker Jaylon Smith. While on the surface this decision doesn’t seem to make much sense, follow-up reports have started to shed some light on the reasoning behind this move. The Cowboys are still on the hook for the...
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Football
Sports
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys activate player off Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys are activating receiver Malik Turner from the injured reserve list. Turner started the season on IR with a foot injury but was able to return to practice this week. Turner started his career as an undrafted rookie free agent pickup by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He...
NFL

