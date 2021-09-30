CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Diving into Odell Beckham Jr.’s return and the Browns’ offensive line on Gotta Watch The Tape

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Odell Beckham Jr. made his 2021 season debut on Sunday against the Bears. He said he was exhausted afterward. So it just makes sense for the Gotta Watch The Tape crew to do an exhaustive look at everything Beckham did during the game. That’s where this week’s edition of the podcast begins as Ellis L. Williams dives into Beckham’s performance and what it could mean moving forward.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#American Football#Orange#Brown Talk#Spotify#Nfl Shop
News-Herald

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. not ruled out for Sunday return from ACL surgery

BEREA — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. making his first appearance of the season Sunday against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. “We’ll see how he progresses this week, but I expect he’ll be full-go today at practice," Stefanski said Wednesday. "The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballrumors.com

Odell Beckham Jr. To Play In Week 3

The Browns will be without Jarvis Landry for a bit, but their other well-paid wide receiver is set to make his 2021 debut. Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Odell Beckham Jr. is good to go for Week 3. Beckham suffered a torn ACL October 25 of last year, and although...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. likely to make season debut vs. Bears

Beckham was full-go during Wednesday’s practice after being limited through the first two weeks of the season. The 28-year-old hasn’t played since Week 7 of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in a 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham is entering his third season with the Browns after...
NFL
brownszone.com

Odell Beckham Jr. eager to return but won’t commit to playing Sunday vs. Bears

BEREA — Odell Beckham Jr. smiled and shrugged his shoulders. “We’ll see,” the superstar receiver said Thursday as the interview ended. Beckham wasn’t ready to commit to playing Sunday against the Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium despite being a full participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since his anterior cruciate ligament tore Oct. 25 against the Bengals.
NFL
SportsGrid

Odell Beckham Jr. Will Practice in Full Wednesday

Https://twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/status/1440723230881300486. Beckham has been a somewhat surprise inactive the first two weeks this season. He’s recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last October, but he was still expected to suit up in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs. However, he was ultimately ruled out for that matchup and then ruled out for Week 2 vs. the Texans.
NFL
SkySports

Odell Beckham Jr back in Cleveland Browns plans ahead of Chicago Bears encounter

Odell Beckham Jr is set to give the Cleveland Browns offense a boost by returning from a serious knee injury on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Beckham Jr missed the opening two games of the season as he continued his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament which forced him to undergo a complete knee reconstruction.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy