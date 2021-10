WORCESTER, Mass. – Junior forward Dylan Scanley and freshman forward Jon Klein both tallied a goal and an assist as the Holy Cross men's soccer team posted a 3-1 victory over Colgate at Linda Johnson Smith Stadium. The Crusaders improve to 6-2-2 overall and 3-0-0 in the Patriot League with the win, while the Raiders fall to 0-9-0 on the year and 0-3-0 in the conference.