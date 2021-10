LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Amber Manspeaker (Finksburg, Md./Westminster) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending September 19 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Although the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team dropped a 5-4 season-opening decision at The Catholic University of America on September […] The post Manspeaker Tabbed the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO