CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Wireless corridor: ARC funds to correct 20-mile stretch of Route 460

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

Given all of the talk in recent days about improving infrastructure, it is disappointing to know that parts of our region are still lacking not only high-speed broadband, but also reliable cell phone service. While there are still problem spots across the deep south counties when it comes to getting...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Online

Power restored for PPL customers along Route 222 corridor [update]

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from a PPL spokesperson and an updated number of those affected by the outage. Power has returned for 1,500 PPL customers in Lancaster County after losing a breaker in the area Tuesday morning, according to PPL. The power outage...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Infrastructure helps coal: Washington package could give industry shot in the arm

WASHINGTON — By all accounts, a lot is riding for West Virginia on the proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which is still being negotiated in Washington. Besides the $3.5 billion of that money earmarked for state roads and bridges and other infrastructure needs, passage should also lead to more jobs in the area in an industry that needs a shot in the arm.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Griffith
Person
Ralph Northam
enr.com

Relief En Route for Long-Cramped Va. Commuter Corridor

One of northern Virginia’s most congested commuter corridors is finally getting some additional capacity, with the start of construction on a $79.5 million widening project for State Route 28 in Fairfax County. Shirley Contracting Co., lead contractor for the design-build project will add a travel lane in each direction along...
VIRGINIA STATE
montgomeryplanning.org

Community invited to attend virtual meeting on Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan on October 20

Montgomery Planning staff will present preliminary recommendations for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold a virtual public meeting for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan on October 20 (7 – 8:30 p.m.). At the meeting, Montgomery Planning staff will present preliminary recommendations, including a recommended transit network, to serve communities and employment centers along the I-270 corridor. The community meeting will follow an October 7 briefing to the Montgomery County Planning Board, at which time Planning staff will present and receive guidance on the Plan’s preliminary recommendations. RSVPs are required to attend. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

ATV lodging: Facilities expected to comply with local regulations

Given the growing number of ATV tourists who travel to our region each week, it's not surprising to hear that more ATV lodging facilities are being opened to help meet this urgent tourism need. However, one unexpected concern is the recent revelation that some of these facilities in Mercer County are not currently paying the county hotel/motel tax, which helps fund local tourism development.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Infrastructure#U S Route 19 460#Arc Federal Co Chair
ridgwayrecord.com

North Central ARC/EDA Programs Director Rachel Wolfel seeking regional plan for ARP funding

NORTH CENTRAL PA-- North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) ARC/EDA Programs Director Rachel Wolfel proposed an exciting opportunity for all of the counties (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties in the region,) concerning the forthcoming American Rescue Plan (ARP). "We stand a better chance...
POLITICS
Augusta Free Press

VDOT seeks public input on Route 33 Corridor Study

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. VDOT is hosting the second in a series of two surveys for a transportation planning study of Route 33 in Rockingham County between the City of Harrisonburg and the Town of Elkton. The first survey conducted in early 2021 helped the study...
TRAFFIC
1808Delaware

US23 Corridor Study Added To Funding Schedule

A corridor study for the new US23 realignment and/or adjustment between Toledo and southern Delaware County was added to the list to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation when the Transportation Review Advisory Council met this week. The total of new projects added to the official list includes...
TRAFFIC
Carscoops

Michigan To Build Test-Stretch Of Highway With Wireless Car Charging Capabilities

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that the state intends to test wireless, in-road charging capabilities on its highways. The first step in a development process that would see roads charge EVs as they drive, the state is looking for partners to develop a one-mile stretch of highway with the capability embedded in it to test the technology’s feasibility.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Begins Construction On Two New Solar Projects

DENVER (CBS4) – As part of their commitment to sustainability, Denver International Airport will build two new solar farms on airport property. Once finished, the output will match that of almost 6,000 homes in Denver. Construction on the first of two solar arrays is already underway. Operation is slated to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2022. At that time, construction will begin on the second array. Operation of that array will begin sometime in the third quarter of 2022. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) “DEN has long been at the forefront of developing on-airport solar projects, having installed its first solar array in 2008,”...
DENVER, CO
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Facebook Feedback: Manchin, cell towers, vaccine, more

A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:. On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, saying he can’t support another $3.5 trillion in federal spending:. • You’ve done the right thing young man! As a former Democrat I have always liked you putting the people ahead...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Inside Nova

Bus rapid transit seen as top option on Route 1 corridor

Extending a bus rapid transit line along the Route 1 corridor in Prince William County would be more cost-effective than Metrorail to ease traffic congestion, but denser development is needed to drive ridership, according to transportation planners. Those preliminary conclusions from a year-long study by Virginia’s Department of Rail and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy