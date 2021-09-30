Wireless corridor: ARC funds to correct 20-mile stretch of Route 460

Montgomery Planning staff will present preliminary recommendations for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold a virtual public meeting for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan on October 20 (7 – 8:30 p.m.). At the meeting, Montgomery Planning staff will present preliminary recommendations, including a recommended transit network, to serve communities and employment centers along the I-270 corridor. The community meeting will follow an October 7 briefing to the Montgomery County Planning Board, at which time Planning staff will present and receive guidance on the Plan’s preliminary recommendations. RSVPs are required to attend. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams.
