Wireless corridor: ARC funds to correct 20-mile stretch of Route 460

DENVER (CBS4) – As part of their commitment to sustainability, Denver International Airport will build two new solar farms on airport property. Once finished, the output will match that of almost 6,000 homes in Denver. Construction on the first of two solar arrays is already underway. Operation is slated to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2022. At that time, construction will begin on the second array. Operation of that array will begin sometime in the third quarter of 2022. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) “DEN has long been at the forefront of developing on-airport solar projects, having installed its first solar array in 2008,”...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO