FIFA offered direct encouragement for footballers to get vaccinated on Sunday.The first clear statement of its kind from world football's governing body came as players were flying to countries for men's World Cup qualifiers.“We encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” FIFA said, "and endorse the World Health Organization’s position: safe, fair, and equitable access is critical in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines.”The British government last week agreed to ease strict quarantine requirements to allow fully vaccinated players to train and feature in matches on their return to England from red-list countries, which includes all of South America. Those...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO