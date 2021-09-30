CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Direct teases Metroid Dread ahead of next week’s release

By Michael Beckwith
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleases for Nintendo Switch next week on 8 October, so Nintendo shared a new trailer during its most recent Nintendo Direct. The game sees bounty hunter Samus explore the uncharted planet ZDR, which is made up of various different environments to explore and filled with hostile lifeforms to fight. There also seem to be remnants of the Chozo civilisation, the mysterious alien race which raised Samus as a child.

