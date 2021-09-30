CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A Riot In A Massive Prison In Ecuador Has Left More Than 100 Inmates Dead

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFGfz_0cCcfSZQ00
Women hug while waiting for some information about their relatives who are inmates at Litoral Penitentiary, after a prison riot, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday. The authorities report at least 100 dead and 52 injured in the riot which began Tuesday at the prison. Angel DeJesus/AP

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador's president has declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members in a coastal lockup that killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities say was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country.

Officials said at least five of the dead were found to have been beheaded.

President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency Wednesday, which will give the government powers that include deploying police and soldiers inside prisons. The order came a day after bloodshed at the Litoral penitentiary in Guayaquil that officials blamed on gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the facility.

Lasso, visibly moved by the carnage, said at a news conference that what had happened in the prison was "bad and sad." He also said he could not guarantee that authorities had regained control of the lockup.

"It is regrettable that the prisons are being turned into territories for power disputes by criminal gangs," he said, adding that he would act with "absolute firmness" to regain control of the Litoral prison and prevent the violence from spreading to other penitentiaries.

Images circulating on social media showed dozens of bodies in the prison's Pavilions 9 and 10 and scenes that looked like battlefields. The fighting was with firearms, knives and bombs, officials said. Earlier, regional police commander Fausto Buenaño had said that bodies were being found in the prison's pipelines.

Outside the prison morgue, the relatives of inmates wept, with some describing to reporters the cruelty with which their loved ones were killed, decapitated and dismembered.

"In the history of the country, there has not been an incident similar or close to this one," said Ledy Zúñiga, the former president of Ecuador's National Rehabilitation Council.

Zúñiga, who was also the country's minister of justice in 2016, said she regretted that steps had not been taken to prevent another massacre following deadly prison riots last February.

Earlier, officials said the violence erupted from a dispute between the "Los Lobos" and "Los Choneros" prison gangs.

Col. Mario Pazmiño, the former director of Ecuador's military intelligence, said the bloody fighting shows that "transnational organized crime has permeated the structure" of Ecuador's prisons, adding that Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels operate through local gangs.

"They want to sow fear," he told The Associated Press on Wednesday, urging the government to temporarily cede control of the prisons to the National Police. "The more radical and violent the way they murder," the more they achieve their goal of control, he added.

Ecuador's president said that care points had been set up for relatives of the inmates with food and psychological support. He added that a $24 million program to address the country's prisons will be accelerated, starting with investments in infrastructure and technology in the Litoral prison.

The former director of Ecuador's prison bureau, Fausto Cobo, said that inside penitentiaries authorities face a "threat with power equal to or greater than the state itself." He said that while security forces must enter prisons with shields and unarmed, they are met by inmates with high-caliber weapons.

In July, the president decreed another state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 inmates being killed. Those deaths occurred in various prisons and not in a single facility like Tuesday's massacre.

Previously, the bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 prisoners died in simultaneous riots in three prisons in the country. In July, 22 more prisoners lost their lives in the Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary center was attacked by drones leaving no fatalities.

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and police have killed 9 suspected gunmen near the U.S. border. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said Thursday that state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road near the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The state said...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
kion546.com

Guests abducted from hotel in Mexico by gunmen, later found

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico have located 38 people, including 22 Haitians and Cubans, who were abducted from a hotel by armed men. The chief prosecutor of the northern state of San Luis Potosi said Tuesday evening that the victims were found on a roadside, apparently abandoned by their captors. Prosecutor Federico Garza Herrera says the group included 16 Mexicans and 22 foreigners. It is not immediately clear whether the abducted foreigners are migrants. Prosecutors say three SUVs carrying armed men arrived before dawn Tuesday at the Hotel Sol y Luna in the city of Matehuala and abducted the guests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Mexican Ex-cartel Boss Jailed For 28 Years

A Mexican court has sentenced former drug lord Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, who headed one of the country's leading cartels, to 28 years in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday. The 58-year-old, known as "El Viceroy," is the brother of the founder of the Juarez cartel, whose turf wars with enemies were blamed for thousands of deaths.
WORLD
borderreport.com

Mexico sentences former Juarez cartel leader to 28 years in prison

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Mexican judge has sentenced former Juarez cartel leader and cofounder Vicente Carrillo Fuentes to 28 years in prison, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office reports. Carrillo Fuentes, a.k.a. “Viceroy,” has been in jail in Mexico since his 2014 arrest in Coahuila on organized crime...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ecuador#The Inmates#Criminal Gangs
mynews4.com

At least 116 dead in gang battle at Ecuador jail; 5 beheaded

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A battle between gangs in a prison killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in Ecuador's history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday. President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated

QUITO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The death toll from a riot at one of Ecuador's largest prisons rose to 116, President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday, adding that he would send additional security forces and free up funds to avoid a repeat. Another 80 inmates were injured during the Tuesday...
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

24 Dead In Ecuador Prison Gun Battle: Police

At least 24 prisoners were killed in a battle between inmates equipped with firearms and grenades at a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, officials said Tuesday. The national bureau of prisons (SNAI) confirmed the death toll in a statement and updated an earlier toll of wounded to 48 from 42. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Arkansas Online

The world in brief: 116 inmates dead in gang fight

QUITO, Ecuador — A battle between gangs in a prison in Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil killed at least 116 inmates and injured 80 more in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in the country’s history. At least five of the dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rebel Yell

Ecuador | Clashes in prison left 24 dead and 42 injured

(Quito) In a prison in southwest Ecuador, 24 prisoners were shot dead and around 40 injured in clashes between prisoners, local authorities said on Tuesday. This violence left “24 dead and 42 injured,” said the governor of the coastal province of Guayas (whose capital is Guayaquil and where the prison is located) on Twitter, citing a local police officer, Commander Fausto Buenano.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths

Pope Francis on Sunday called for “more humane” prison life in the wake of bloodshed in a prison in Ecuador in which 118 people died and dozens more were injured. Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was “very pained” by what happened last week in Guayaquil prison. He lamented what he called a “terrible explosion of violence among inmates belonging to rival gangs."“May God help to heal the wounds of crime that enslave the poorest,'' Francis said. He also prayed that God help ”all those who work every day to render life in prisons more humane.” The pontiff, who is from South America prayed for the dead and the wounded and their families. Last week, Ecuador's president declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members that killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities said was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country. Officials said at least five of the dead were found to have been beheaded.
RELIGION
KAAL-TV

More prison inmates vaccinated than corrections employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Corrections has been more successful getting inmates immunized against the coronavirus than it has for its own employees. As of this week, about 80% of prisoners in Minnesota have been fully vaccinated, while the immunization rate for corrections employees is just over 65% and at some prisons, it’s lower. Fewer than 60 percent of staff at Moose Lake and St. Cloud have gotten the shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
hngn.com

Ecuador Plans To Pardon Inmates Following Prison Riot To Free Up Space; Terminally Ill, Women, And Persons WIth Disabilities Prioritized

Ecuador plans to pardon around 2,000 inmates following a recent riot to free up some space in prison. Bolivar Garzon, the director of Ecuador's prison agency SNAI, said that women, those with disabilities, and terminally ill inmates will be prioritized on the pardon list and foreign nationals will be deported. As of press writing, 82 cases are being processed.
ADVOCACY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy